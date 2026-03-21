‘Taking everything in my stride’: KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane on whether he is feeling more pressure for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has said that he is taking everything in “his stride” after a wretched first season at the helm of the three-time champions last time around.

There has been plenty of scrutiny of Rahane’s position as the Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain after he could only manage to steer them to a lowly eighth spot in the IPL 2025 standings. What had made matters worse last season for the KKR faithful was that the team was the defending champions coming into IPL 2025, having won the title with Shreyas Iyer at the helm.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Rahane was asked at the pre tournament press conference of KKR if he was feeling more pressure this season as the captain.