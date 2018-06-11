KKR batsman Nitish Rana gets engaged to girlfriend Sacchi Marwah

Nitish Rana with Sacchi Marwah. (Source: Instagram) Nitish Rana with Sacchi Marwah. (Source: Instagram)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ southpaw batsman Nitish Rana is all set to begin the second innings of his life as he got engaged to his girlfriend Sacchi Marwah on Sunday at a function attended by the cricketer’s friends and family.

Joining Sandeep Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, the Delhi-batsman is all set to start the new chapter of his life. KKR’s official Twitter account extended their wishes to Rana by posting the picture of the two and saying, “Congratulations to #Knight @NitishRana_27 & @saachimarwah7! The #KKR family wishes both of you a lifetime of joy & happiness on your engagement!”

Congratulations to #Knight @NitishRana_27 & @saachimarwah7! ??? The #KKR family wishes both of you a lifetime of joy & happiness on your engagement! ?? pic.twitter.com/TbEpq9IQtf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 11 June 2018

Rana was picked up by Kolkata franchise for an amount of Rs 3.4 Crore at the auction that took place ahead of the Indian Premier League 2018 season. The 24-year old left-handed batsman went on to score 304 runs from 15 innings this year in IPL, 613 runs in Ranji Trophy and 140 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rana’s Delhi teammate Dhruv Shorey was also present at the engagement on Sunday and shared an image of the two on his official Instagram account.

Nitish Rana and Sacchi Marwah at their engagement. (Source: Instagram) Nitish Rana and Sacchi Marwah at their engagement. (Source: Instagram)

Sacchi Marwah, Rana’s fiance, is a Delhi-based interior designer.

