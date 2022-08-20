Kiran, once a javelin gold medlist, picked for India women’s tour of England

During her university days, Kiran Prabhu Navgire was into track and field. She won around 100 medals in different athletics events, including a javelin gold in 2011-12 inter-varsity games. Cricket was her second sport, despite the fact that, while growing up, her idol was MS Dhoni.
It was only in 2016, at the age of 22, that she realised her potential in cricket. Now five years down the line, she was named in the T20I squad for next month’s women’s tour of England. “She was playing a university game at Azam Sports Academy in Pune. I saw her smashing sixes for fun. Her power-hitting left me amazed. I and our president Dr PA Inamdar went to her after the match and asked her at which club she is training,” her coach Gulzar Sheikh tells Indian Express.
Inamdar and Shaikh were gobsmacked with Kiran’s reply. “She said, koi club nahi hai sir, fun ke liye khelti hoon. Mujhe athletics mey kuch karna hai, waise bhi cricket kaafi costly game hai. (I don’t represent any club. I play cricket for fun. I want to do something in athletics because cricket is very costly,” recalls Shaikh.
“After listening to Kiran, I looked at Inamdar sir and we both said at the same moment ‘Isko khud ke potential ka nahi maloom’ (She doesn’t realise her own potential),” says Shaikh, who is Kiran’s first coach. Kiran agreed to take cricket seriously only after Inamdar and Shaikh told her that she won’t have to pay a single penny. “She comes from a very humble background. Back in Solapur, her parents are farmers. We told her that everything will be taken care of. You just come and play cricket at our academy,” says Shaikh.
Subscriber Only Stories
A move to Nagaland
In 2016-17, she made 429 runs in five matches at an annual tournament organised by the Pune District Cricket Association. In 2017, she got selected for the Maharashtra team but soon made a move to Nagaland, which turned out to be a life-changing decision for her.
In 2022, Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, she was the top scorer in the tournament with 525 runs, including 162 of 76 balls against Arunachal. She is the only Indian man or woman to score over 150 in a T20 match. After Kiran, the next best batter were Yastika Bhatia (325 runs) and Shafali Verma (303 runs).
Kiran single-handedly took Nagaland to the quarterfinals, where she scored 56 against Kerala, her fourth half-century, but ended up on a losing side.
Women’s T20 challenge
Her six-hitting prowess got her picked for the Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Batting at 3, Kiran smoked a 34-ball 69, including five sixes and five fours. Kiran teed off with a slog-swept six over deep midwicket against Salma Khatun, a Bangladesh international.
“She is a natural power-hitter. I don’t know the exact reason but she once told me that her strength comes from helping out on her family’s farm as a child and from the variety of sports she played growing up. She used to throw shot put and javelin, maybe that’s the secret of her power-hitting,” says Shaikh.
“She is a big MS Dhoni fan. Every day at the nets, she would try to imitate that 2011 World Cup-winning six, smashed by Dhoni,” laughs Shaikh. Her strokeplay got Kiran recognition but then came the reality check in the next match. Kiran got a 13-ball duck, and was hit on the helmet by Deandra Dottin.
“Just cricket happened to her in the second game. A reality check for her that every day she can’t hit sixes for fun. That zero changed her mental approach towards the game,” says Shaikh. “Post Women’s T20 challenge, she started thinking like a professional. Earlier, she used to do one net session, but now from 4:30 am to 10 pm, she would be at the academy. She will eat in the canteen only.”
“This tour will be a big learning curve for her, and hopefully, she will get a game to showcase her talent,” he signs off.
As Bhagwant Mann slams CBI raid on Sisodia, Cong says stop ‘crying wolf’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today