Kings XI Punjab vs RCB: A tale of five centuries

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled multiple sports events, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament was scheduled to begin from March 29, but with a complete lockdown to check the spread of the virus, the event has been indefinitely postponed and risks being cancelled.

As per the tournament’s schedule for this year, two-teams that have never won the IPL – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – would have taken on each other today. The fixture has been a run-fest over the years with batsmen from both franchises calling the shots.

Head-to-Head

Total matches: 24

RCB: 12 wins

KXIP: 12 wins

Here are the standout performances from the previous clashes:

2011: Gayle gets the ball rolling

Chris Gayle notched the first of the five centuries that have been hit in this fixture. Batting at a strike rate of 218.37, the Jamaican smashed 107 in 49 balls helping RCB easily surpass the 200-run mark. His smashed 10 fours and nine sixes and the inning ensured the team secured a massive 85-run victory.

Brief scores: RCB: 205/6 (20) | KXIP: 120/9 (20)

2011: A night to remember for Adam Gilchrist

Revenge is a dish best served cold and then KXIP skipper Adam Gilchrist knows all about it. In the second fixture between RCB and KXIP in the same edition of the tournament the Aussie batsman smashed a 55-ball 106 to help his side post a gigantic 232/2. Australian Shaun Marsh helped with 79 in 49 balls. The massive target eventually proved too much for RCB, who was crushed by 111 runs.

Brief scores: KXIP: 232/2 (20) | RCB: 121/10 (17)

2013: David Miller goes berserk

South African cricketer David Miller (Source: IPL/ BCCI/File Photo) South African cricketer David Miller (Source: IPL/ BCCI/File Photo)

Chasing a stiff 191, KXIP were on the cusp of a big defeat after they lost both the openers with just 25 on the board. By the 10th over they had lost another two wickets and were only at 68 runs.

Needing 123 in 10 overs, KXIP delivered a treat for their fans as they chased down the target with two overs to spare. David Miller’s carnage in which he struck eight fours and seven sixes ended whatever contest there was. At the end of the contest, Miller remained unbeaten on 101 off 38 deliveries, with a strike rate of 265.79.

Brief scores: RCB: 190/3 (20 overs) | KXIP: 194/4 (18 overs)

2015: Gayle again

In this contest in 2015, the Jamican wreaked havoc on KXIP bowlers. He was finally dismissed by Axar Patel, but by then had scored 117 from 57 balls. Gayle’s ruthless innings helped RCB post 226/3 on the board and in response KXIP crumbled after scoring just 88.

Brief scores: RCB: 226/3 (20 overs) | KXIP: 88/10 (13.4 overs)

2016: Virat Kohli takes the reins

The RCB captain may not have led the team to glory so far but he is the team’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 5412 runs, indicating his consistency. In the fixture against Punjab in 2016, the skipper added 147 for the first wicket with Gayle. The Jamaican departed after smashing 73 from 32 balls, but Kohli continued with his imperious inning at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 113 in 50 balls and helping RCB post 211/3 on the board. What was remarkable about this knock was the fact that five overs were deducted from the regulatory 20. In response, Punjab could only manage 120/9 in 14 overs.

Brief scores: RCB: 211/3 (15 overs) | KXIP: 120/9 (14 overs)

