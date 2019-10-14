Kings XI Punjab rethink letting Ravichandran Ashwin go to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was earlier set to be transferred to the Delhi Capitals side from Kings XI Punjab before the next IPL season, has reportedly forced the KXIP team management to “rethink” their stance on the trade.

Advertising

“The KXIP Board had a rethink and it realised that Ashwin is an integral part of the team. There were discussions with Delhi Capitals but those discussions never came to fruition. The way he plays his cricket and his performances speak for him,” Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the franchise, was quoted by PTI on Monday.

Ashwin has been in stellar form on comeback for India in the ongoing South Africa series.

It has also been reported that new KXIP head coach, Anil Kumble, had a role to play in the rethink on Ashwin. Former Indian Test skipper Anil Kumble has been appointed as the head coach of KXIP for the upcoming season. He is their fifth head coach in five seasons.

Advertising

“Anil is really a breath of fresh air. He is so cool, calm and collected. We are fortunate to have a relationship with him. Likewise he sees it as an opportunity to take KXIP into something which it has the potential to be,” Wadia said on the association with Kumble.

Last month, it was reported that the Delhi IPL franchise would be buying Ashwin from KXIP in an all-cash deal. “We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if KXIP is ready to release him,” Sourav Ganguly had said recently. Ganguly is the mentor of the Delhi franchise.

“Last two seasons, we were the best team in the first half but somehow lost focus and momentum in the second. I really don’t know what happened,” Wadia said on Monday.