CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard walks away to protest umpire’s decision, stands near 30-yard circle

Setting a new example of ‘social distancing’ in cricket, all-rounder Kieron Pollard decided to stand far away from the non-striker’s end to protest an umpiring decision that went against his team. The incident happened during a match in the Caribbean Premier League where Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders took on St. Lucia Kings.

In the 19th over of the innings, Wahab Riaz had bowled a wide ball. While the batsman, Tim Seifert, struggled to reach the ball, the line umpire didn’t signal wide. Both Seifert and Pollard were unhappy with the call. While the former did not have any other choice but to accept it, the latter decided to protest.

The video that has since gone viral, shows Pollard having an argument with the umpire over the decision and after inconclusive talks, he decided to walk away in protest. The veteran took a walk and stood near the 30-yard mark, before coming back to a more regular spot.

The Knight Riders, who are the defending champions, got their CPL 2021 campaign back on track after a stuttering start with a commanding 27-run win over St Lucia Kings. Two days back, Knight Riders had lost a thrilling chase by five runs against Kings, but there were no slip-ups in this game.

First, Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert had an end-overs blitz that lifted Knight Riders to 158 for 7, a steep total on a slow pitch. Then the bowlers tied down the Kings batters with accuracy and guile, keeping them to 131 for 7.