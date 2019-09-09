Kieron Pollard appointed West Indies’ captain in ODIs and T20Is

Kieron Pollard was appointed as the West Indies’ limited overs captain on Monday. The announcement was made by CWI president Ricky Skerritt in a press conference in Trinidad after the conclusion of a quarterly board meeting in Tobago..

“Jason Holder was called by me yesterday morning and we spoke,” Skerritt said before adding, “He’s a very important force and is still going to be our red-ball captain.”

“Holder will now compete for a place in Pollad’s team and use this as an opportunity to become a better cricketer. Pollard is the right man at the right time to take our white-ball teams forward,” he further added.

“What impressed me the most about Pollard was his keenness and commitment to give back to the game,” he said.

Pollard will take over the captaincy from Jason Holder in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Carlos Brathwaite in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Pollard, who last played an ODI in 2016, was kept in the reserves for the 2019 World Cup and then featured in the T20Is against India.

Pollard’s first assignment as the skipper will be against Afghanistan in November in India.