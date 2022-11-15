Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL, appointed as Mumbai Indians batting coach

Mumbai Indian superstar Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The 35-year-old will continue to be part of the franchise as a batting coach.

In a statement, the West Indian said, “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have a franchise which has achieved so much that needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. ‘Once an MI always an MI’. This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates.”

“This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,” Pollard added.

The 35-year-old further said, “I am immensely proud and honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the [past 13 seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of the passionate fans. I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.”

The power-hitter said, “I must give big thanks to the coaches, managers, and the other backroom support staff we had at Mumbai Indians and who I now join. We would not have achieved success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating the best environment and I look forward to emulating their successful approach. In particular, I would like to pay special tribute to my good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill.”

“Today I make this step with hope and excitement towards the future knowing that I will be playing a role in an institution whose values align so closely to mine, where “We are family.”

Pollard has played 189 IPL games for Mumbai Indians and scored 2316 runs at a strike rate of 147.32. The allrounder picked up 69 wickets.

The big hitter is among the top five six hitters in IPL with 223 sixes.