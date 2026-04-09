‘Kid, whoever you are, stop bowling at me, man!’: Yuvraj Singh on facing a 16-year-old Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

There are arguably no bigger terrors for batters in the modern-day game than facing Jasprit Bumrah. Over the last few years, the India pacer has become one of the most lethal bowlers of the current era, someone who has earned the respect of batters in all formats of the sport.

But, now Yuvraj Singh has opened up about how tantalising it was to face off against a 16-year-old Bumrah in the nets. Yuvraj, who was a guest on The Overlap Cricket hosted by Michael Vaughan recently, narrated the incident of facing Bumrah back in 2013.

“When I was trying to make a comeback in the Indian team after battling cancer — I was trying to get back into cricket — and Bumrah was about 16 years old and he was bowling rapid in the nets. And I was like, ‘I want this kid out of the nets’ and ‘stop bowling to me’. I was like, ‘Kid, stop! Whoever you are.’ Because I was just trying to make a comeback from cancer, was just trying to get into my zone. And this guy was just bowling lethal,” Yuvraj told Vaughan.