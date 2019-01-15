Khar Gymkhana revokes Hardik Pandya’s honorary membership

City-based Khar Gymkhana ha revoked all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s honorary membership of the club. The cricketer, along with opener KL Rahul, was earlier suspended pending an inquiry by the BCCI for making sexist comments on a television show. “The three-year honorary membership was given t Hardik Pandya in October 2018. But the club’s Managin Committee Monday evening decided to revoke the membership, Khar Gymkhana’s honorary general secretary Gaurav Kapadia tol PTI.

Advertising

Kapadia informed that such honorary memberships were given to sportspersons by the club. Another club official said the committee took up the issue following the backlash over the comments Khar Gymkhana is one of the better-known clubs in Mumbai.

A BCCI official had Monday said the two suspended cricketers had tendered apologies.

Pandya and Rahul, during an appearance on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, spoke about hookups with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents.