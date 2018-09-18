Khaleel Ahmed handed debut as India begin Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong

Khaleel Ahmed received his maiden International cap on Tuesday ahead of India vs Hong Kong. (Source: BCCI) Khaleel Ahmed received his maiden International cap on Tuesday ahead of India vs Hong Kong. (Source: BCCI)

India’s left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed received his maiden International cap by Rohit Sharma on Tuesday as India began its Asia Cup campaign agaisnt Hong Kong in Dubai.

The 20-year old from Rajasthan was a surprise inclusion ahead of the tournament. During the team’s announcement, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said, “Yes there are 2-3 slots that we are yet to finalise. One is a left handed seamer’s slot where we are looking at Khaleel. So for those spots we will be trying and we will look at these 24 matches. As we move closer towards World Cup, you guys will come to know”.

The left-arm seamer, who was a regular under Rahul Dravid, had picked 12 wickets during the Tri-Nation Under-19s tournament in Colombo, including a 3/29 in the final against Sri Lanka. Even though he did not play a game in the Indian Premier League, Khaleel bagged by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 10 lakh in the 2016 IPL auction.

Congratulations to young Khaleel Ahmed as he becomes the 222nd player to represent #TeamIndia in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/jXSZhd89qd — BCCI (@BCCI) 18 September 2018

At the Syed Mustaq Ali tournament, the bowler took 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76, including a 2/23 against champions Delhi in the final. After a successful domestic season, Khaleel was picked for India A’s tour of England in June-July as well as the quadrangular series in August.

Skipper Rohit had earlier said that the middle-order spots are up for grabs. He opted to go without KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in their opening match and went for Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav instead.

Hong Kong won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Full squad:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Khaleel Ahmed

Hong Kong: 1 Nizakat Khan, 2 Anshuman Rath (capt), 3 Babar Hayat, 4 Christopher Carter, 5 Kinchit Shah, 6 Ehsan Khan, 7 Aizaz Khan, 8 Scott McKechnie (wk), 9 Tanwir Afzal, 10 Ehsan Nawaz, 11 Nadeem Ahmed

