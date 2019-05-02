Key Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada deals with stiff back ahead of ICC World Cup 2019

Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada’s stiff back is a concern for Delhi Capitals towards the business end of the IPL but his national team would be more concerned with the World Cup just few days away. Delhi Capitals badly missed Rabada’s services in the game against CSK in Chennai on Wednesday, when they were handed a massive 80-run loss. It was the first time this season Rabada missed a game.

Advertising

Though captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that the management took a precautionary measure by resting Rabada, South Africa would be worried since their veteran pacer Dale Steyn is also injured, playing just two IPL games this season.

Delhi and CSK are two teams which have qualified for the play-offs. “Yes we know what abilities he has. He’s an amazing bowler especially in the slog overs. For sure we missed him but he had a stiff back, it’s good he got to take rest,” said Iyer after the defeat against CSK.

Being a World Cup year, physios of all national teams are monitoring their respective players’ workload in the IPL and are in constant touch with their counterparts across the eight franchisees.

Advertising

Rabada has had back issues in the past and last year was out for three months with a lower-back injury and also missed the IPL.

He is IPL’s leading wicket-taker at the moment, having taken 25 wickets in 12 games at an average of 14.72.