scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest news

Kevin Pietersen to lead England Legends in Road Safety World Series

Former cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton are some of the other key members in the England Legends squad.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 26, 2021 3:51:44 pm
Kevin Pietersen, Kevin Pietersen retirement, Kevin Pietersen England, Kevin Pietersen batting, Kevin Pietersen career, Kevin Pietersen runs, ECB, sports news. cricket, Indian ExpressKevin Pietersen (File Photo/AP)

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will lead the England Legends while Khaled Mahmud will captain the Bangladesh Legends in the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series’, starting in Raipur from March 5.

Former cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton are some of the other key members in the England Legends squad, a media release issued here said.

The Bangladesh Legends squad comprises players like Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzaq and Mohammed Rafique among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The England Legends team is scheduled to land in Raipur on Friday afternoon, while the Bangladesh Legends squad will reach on Saturday.

The first edition of the series, played in T20 format, had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Squads:

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton, Kabir Al,; Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohd Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir. MD.Sharif Mushfiqur Rahman, Mamoon Rashid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win day-night Test in two days
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 26: Latest News