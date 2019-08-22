Kevin Pietersen tells Aussies how to tackle Jofra Archer’s bouncer with a hilarious video

Former England cricketer took a dig at Australian batsmen on how to face Jofra Archer’s bounce with a video of County Championship match between Durham and Leicestershire. In the video, Leicestershire batsman Mark Cosgrove can be seen playing a bouncer deliberately with his helmet.

Advertising

The Durham bowler came round the wicket to Cosgrove and bowled a short-pitched delivery seeing him come down the wicket. The left-handed batsman did not duck and played the ball with his helmet as it carried to the first slip fielder.

The 35-year-old batsman went on to save his side Leicestershire from an inning defeat. Following on, he remained unbeaten on 107 from 269 deliveries. He shared a match-saving partnership of 104 runs with Colin Ackermann. Cosgrove batted with the tail as well as Leicestershire saved the match with two wickets in hand.

Earlier Jofra Archer made a scintillating Test debut picking up five wickets and injuring Steve Smith with a nasty bouncer at Lord’s. The Barbados-born fast bowler got lauded for his performance by skipper Joe Root and former cricketers.

Advertising

Ahead of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds Archer was seen imitating Steve Smith’s unorthodox leaves which made headlines during the rain-affected Lord’s Test. With in-form Smith out of the side, Archer will look to dominate Australian batting lineup with his sheer pace.

Watch IE Video-