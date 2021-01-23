Kevin Pietersen shares Rahul Dravid’s email to help England openers counter spinners

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, on Saturday, took to Twitter and shared an email which was sent by none other than Rahul Dravid. Pietersen revealed how Dravid helped him play spin better and also offered to help out the current England batsman in a bid to tackle spin bowling in Sri Lanka.

To put it in context, Pietersen and Dravid played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for two years – 2009 and 2010 – during which the two shared a close bond. In 2010, after the England batsman endured a poor Test series against Bangladesh, he reached out to Dravid for help who is renowned as one of the most technically sound batsmen of all times. The former India captain had shared a two-page long essay on how Pietersen should approach the spinners.

With England openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley struggling against the left-arm orthodox spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in Sri Lanka Pietersen offered his words of wisdom, to tackle spin bowling in Sri Lanka.

Pietersen also urged the England Cricket Board to print out Dravid’s message and share it with Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley.

Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley.

They can call me to discuss it at length if they want…!

👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qBmArq211s — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2021

Pietersen had earlier mentioned Dravid in 2017, in an excerpt from his book ‘KP: The Autobiography’. “One good practice is to bat against Swann and Monty without pads or with just knee pads (maybe not a day before a game!). When you have no pads it will force you, sometimes painfully, to get the bat forward of the pads and will force you to watch the ball,” read a part of Dravid’s mail to Pietersen.

“Dravid wrote me the most beautiful email, explaining the art of playing spin, and ever since then it was a whole new world. The key point was looking for the length as soon as the ball was delivered – wait for the spinner and make your decision,” Pietersen said on Sky Sports.