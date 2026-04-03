Kevin Pietersen picks top 4 teams for IPL 2026 Playoff after first-round matches: ‘This can all change with injuries’

IPL 2026: MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, chasing down a score of 221 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (CREIMAS)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made an early prediction of the four teams who could make it to the IPL 2026 Playoffs, singling out MI, DC, RR and PBKS to make the cut after the first round of matches in the new season.

The 44-year-old former batter, however, said that things could change if there are more player injuries in the later matches.

“Having watched the first round of matches in the IPL this season, as it stands, just on observations, this could be the top 4. MI, DC, RR, PUNJAB. This can all change with injuries, etc., but that’s how I see it atm,” Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.