Kevin Pietersen picks top 4 teams for IPL 2026 Playoff after first-round matches: ‘This can all change with injuries’

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Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made an early prediction of the four teams who could make it to the IPL 2026 Playoffs, singling out MI, DC, RR and PBKS to make the cut after the first round of matches in the new season.
The 44-year-old former batter, however, said that things could change if there are more player injuries in the later matches.
“Having watched the first round of matches in the IPL this season, as it stands, just on observations, this could be the top 4. MI, DC, RR, PUNJAB. This can all change with injuries, etc., but that’s how I see it atm,” Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
Having watched the first round of matches in the IPL this season, as it stands, just on observations, this could be the top 4.
MI, DC, RR, PUNJAB
This can all change with injuries etc, but that’s how I see it atm.
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 3, 2026
Pietersen raised concerns about reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances, indicating their middle overs and spin problems and the absence of Josh Hazlewood in their bowling attack.
“My concern with RCB is their middle overs and spinners. And Hazlewood’s fitness. Remember – bowlers win you championships,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Each of the four teams mentioned by Pietersen won their season openers. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, chasing down a score of 221 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
RR registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Monday. PBKS beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their season opener at Mullanpur, on the back of a fine unbeaten innings of 72 from Cooper Connolly.
DC defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in arguably the best match of the first round, where the former recovered from 26/4 to chase down a target of 142 runs, courtesy Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten 70 runs off 47 balls.
The right-hander put on 119 runs for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs, who made an unbeaten 39 off 32 balls as DC chased the total down with just under three overs to spare and six wickets in hand.
The Axar Patel-led side will take on MI in the afternoon clash of the double header in Delhi on Saturday. GT will face RR in the evening match in Ahmedabad.
LSG will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon match of the double header on Sunday, which will be followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on CSK on Sunday evening in Bengaluru.
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