Kevin Pietersen offers solution for South Africa Cricket board crisis in a single tweet

Former South African cricketer Kevin Pietersen offered a solution to Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ongoing crisis in a single tweet suggesting the names of former cricketers to fill in the vacant spots. Pietersen suggested that former South African skipper Graeme Smith should become the Director of cricket.

The 39-year-old backed South African franchise Titans’ Chief Executive Jacques Faul to replace suspended CSA CEO Thabang Moroe. The South Africa-born cricketer suggested that South Africa’s most successful wicketkeeper, Mark Boucher should become head coach, Makhaya Ntini should be roped in as bowling coach and Robin Petersen as spin bowling coach.

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough was quick to reply to his former teammate’s tweet.

I’m with you 100% but who’s paying the wages 🤷‍♂️🍾😱 — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) December 6, 2019

Pietersen, who is currently commentating in India vs West Indies T20I series felt that Jacques Kallis should take over as team consultant.

Pietersen was born and brought up in South Africa but he played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. He is also England’s fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

South Africa are scheduled to play against England starting December 26. The long tour starting on December 17 will have four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Faf du Plessis-led South African Test side are yet to open their account in the World Test Championship. They were handed a humiliating defeat in the two-Test series by India.

