Kevin Pietersen offers to help England after T20 World Cup semi-final exit: ‘Available to have the discussion’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said he would be open to joining the men’s team coaching set-up, revealing he has already had informal conversations with the team’s managing director, Rob Key, about a possible role. Pietersen said he was “available” to consider taking up a position with the national side if the opportunity arises.

“Rob Key has mentioned it on a couple of occasions, but we’ve never really got to that position where it’s like: ‘OK, what should we do here?’”

“If Rob Key called me and said: ‘I want to talk to you properly,’ then I’ll talk to him, definitely. I’m available to have the discussion,” he told The Guardian.