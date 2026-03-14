‘I can’t be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season’: Kevin Pietersen ends one-year coaching stint with DC

Last year, Pietersen was named the DC mentor, featuring in a coaching assignment for the first time in the IPL since last featuring as a player in the league in 2016. (File/PTI)

Former England player Kevin Pietersen, who was appointed as the mentor of the Delhi Capitals last year, posted on Saturday that he won’t be able to continue with the franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

“I can’t be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I can’t commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! Though I’ll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world’s best league and I can’t wait to see you all soon!,” Pietersen said on X in a post written in Hindi.