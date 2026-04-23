Kevin Pietersen lashes out at Alastair Cook for asking Jacob Bethell to leave RCB and play county cricket

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen slammed his ex-colleague Alastair Cook for suggesting that Jacob Bethell should just leave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and return to England to play county cricket. Bethell, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, is yet to get a start this season with RCB opting not to tinker with an in-form side. This led to Cook saying that Bethell should just go back to England and open for Warwickshire.

“For that top order batting, the way he played at Sydney, against that attack, in those conditions – I’ve looked at a player there, and I’m certain this bloke can open. If he can bat three, he can open. (But) it’s not ideal, is it? Bethell shouldn’t really be it, because he’s not opening. He’s sitting on his a*** at the IPL, not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England,” Cook had said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.