‘India, remember my warning?’: Kevin Pietersen celebrates England’s Test victory

Kevin Pietersen took to social media to express his excitement after England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening Test at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

The hosts, set a daunting 420-run victory target, were bowled out for 192 in the second session of the final day, captain Virat Kohli top-scoring with a fighting 72.

Although opener Shubman Gill scored an elegant 50, India struggled against James Anderson’s (3/17) reverse-swing mastery, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4-76) ran through the lower order.

Referring to the visiting team’s impressive win, the former England cricketer tweeted, “India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha?? [India, remember how I had previously given you a warning that you shouldn’t celebrate much after you had beaten Australia Down Under?]”

Earlier in January, Pietersen had said that England were the “real team” to face for India.

“India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (This is a historic win, you must celebrate because it has been achieved despite all obstacles). LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein (However, the real challenge comes your way in a few weeks as England are touring, and you have to beat them at home). Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (Be careful, refrain from celebrating too much in the coming two weeks),” he wrote.

This was England’s sixth successive victory in an away Test, including triumphs in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Chennai also hosts the second Test, which starts on Saturday.