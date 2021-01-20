Kevin Pietersen fires friendly warning to India over England series

Kevin Pietersen said the 'real team' to beat for India will be England. (File Photo)

Kevin Pietersen said India’s victory over Australia is a historic one but that the “real team” to face for the Indian team would be England, who will visit India for a series next month.

India 🇮🇳 – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

The former England player tweeted: “India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (This is a historic win, you must celebrate because it has been achieved despite all obstacles). LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein (However, the real challenge comes your way in a few weeks as England are touring, and you have to beat them at home). Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (Be careful, refrain from celebrating too much in the coming two weeks).”

India, following their historic series win in Australia, now return home after a nearly three-month-long tour and get ready to face England in four Tests starting February 5 with the first game in Chennai.

The Tests will be followed by five T20 Internationals, all in Ahmedabad, and three One-day Internationals in Pune.