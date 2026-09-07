Kevin Pietersen appointed England white-ball mentor, returns after 12 years

Pietersen will begin his new role later this month during England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs.(File)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is set to return to the national team set-up after more than a decade, joining Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff as a Specialist Mentor for the white-ball sides in the build-up to next year’s ODI World Cup.

Pietersen will begin his new role later this month during England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. The appointment marks his first substantial involvement with the England set-up since his international career ended in 2014.

The 46-year-old has some previous mentoring experience, having worked with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He also had a brief stint working with England’s batsmen during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023.