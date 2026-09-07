Kevin Pietersen appointed England white-ball mentor, returns after 12 years

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Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is set to return to the national team set-up after more than a decade, joining Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff as a Specialist Mentor for the white-ball sides in the build-up to next year’s ODI World Cup.
Pietersen will begin his new role later this month during England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. The appointment marks his first substantial involvement with the England set-up since his international career ended in 2014.
The 46-year-old has some previous mentoring experience, having worked with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He also had a brief stint working with England’s batsmen during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023.
Pietersen said returning to the England dressing room was particularly significant for him, with the 50-over World Cup in South Africa the primary target.
Welcome, @KP24! 👋
Full story: https://t.co/qVtdHoXsY3 pic.twitter.com/0sKUuqBw0i
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2026
“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa,” Pietersen was quoted in an ECB statement.
“Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment.
“We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s thinktank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.
McCullum welcomed Pietersen’s appointment and said his experience at international level could prove particularly useful to England’s batting group.
“I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said.
“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”
Since retiring from professional cricket in 2018, Pietersen has largely been involved in broadcasting. His relationship with the current England regime has not always been without disagreement. During England’s tour of India in early 2025, Pietersen publicly criticised aspects of the team environment, prompting McCullum to describe some of his observations as “factually incorrect”.
Pietersen played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England during an international career that began in 2004. His England career came to a contentious end in 2014, but 12 years later, he will return to the dressing room in a new capacity as the team prepares for another shot at the 50-over World Cup.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.