‘Could be long interview for Babar’: Pietersen’s dig at PAK’s Test team overhaul

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took a dig at Pakistan’s recent Test team overhaul in the middle of the series vs England where the Pakistan Cricket Board called back 7 players from the ongoing tour and replaced them with a fresh set of cricketers. The changes were made after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the tour in Headingly and Lord’s respectively. The third and final Test is set to take place in Edgbaston from September 9.

“When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team.

Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar! Maybe the toss should start the night before??,” Pietersen joked on his X profile.