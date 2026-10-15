Kevin Pietersen assures ECB he will not promote gambling site when on England duty

Days after signing as a brand ambassador with Dafabet, England whiteball team’s specialist mentor Kevin Pietersen told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he will not promote betting when on cricket duty, The Guardian reported. The ECB’s policy does not allow teams, including those in The Hundred, to have gambling companies as sponsors. Pietersen was named Dafabet’s brand ambassador on Monday, but according to The Guardian he had told the ECB he would not promote the company when on England duty.

Pietersen will be working with Brendon McCullum’s white-ball teams till the end of the 50-over World Cup next year, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.