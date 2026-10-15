Kevin Pietersen assures ECB he will not promote gambling site when on England duty

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Days after signing as a brand ambassador with Dafabet, England whiteball team’s specialist mentor Kevin Pietersen told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he will not promote betting when on cricket duty, The Guardian reported. The ECB’s policy does not allow teams, including those in The Hundred, to have gambling companies as sponsors. Pietersen was named Dafabet’s brand ambassador on Monday, but according to The Guardian he had told the ECB he would not promote the company when on England duty.
Pietersen will be working with Brendon McCullum’s white-ball teams till the end of the 50-over World Cup next year, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
This is not the first time an ECB-appointed coach has had links to a gambling company. Three years ago, McCullum cut ties with gambling company 22Bet, though the ECB had cleared his role as brand ambassador, saying it did not go against its anti-corruption code, The Guardian reported.
Pietersen was appointed as specialist mentor to England’s white-ball teams in September.
Following his appointment, McCullum had said, “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result. I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”
In 2009, South Africa-born Pietersen resigned as England captain and then coach Peter Moores was sacked following a breakdown in the working relationship of the two men.