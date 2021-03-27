scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Kevin Pietersen comes under fire for Covid tweet hours after Sachin Tendulkar’s announcement

Yuvraj Singh asks Kevin Pietersen why the thought came to him the day Sachin Tendulkar made the announcement. Pietersen replies by saying he did not know about Sachin testing positive.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 27, 2021 3:25:12 pm
Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen in action during the Legends World Series earlier this month (RoadSafetyWorldSeries)

Kevin Pietersen tweeted asking why people need to “announce to the world” when they test positive for Covid on Saturday, hours after Sachin Tendulkar announced on social media that he had tested positive.

The timing of Pietersen’s tweet created a flutter on Twitter. Yuvraj Singh, who was seen involved in a mock-sledging exchange with Pietersen as recently as in the Legends World Series earlier this month, was one of the first to reply to his tweet asking him why he had the thought on the day of Sachin’s announcement.

Many fans on social media also pointed to the co-incidence of Pietersen’s tweet coming only hours after Sachin’s announcement. However, Pietersen reacted with surprise to fan replies saying that Sachin had the virus.

He then replied to Yuvraj Singh saying: “Just seen Sachin has it! Oops! Sorry @sachin_rt , get better soon buddy.”

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

“Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.

