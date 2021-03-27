Kevin Pietersen comes under fire for Covid tweet hours after Sachin Tendulkar’s announcement

Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen in action during the Legends World Series earlier this month (RoadSafetyWorldSeries)

Kevin Pietersen tweeted asking why people need to “announce to the world” when they test positive for Covid on Saturday, hours after Sachin Tendulkar announced on social media that he had tested positive.

Can someone please tell me, why you need to announce it to the world, that you have Covid?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 27, 2021

The timing of Pietersen’s tweet created a flutter on Twitter. Yuvraj Singh, who was seen involved in a mock-sledging exchange with Pietersen as recently as in the Legends World Series earlier this month, was one of the first to reply to his tweet asking him why he had the thought on the day of Sachin’s announcement.

And how come you thought of this today and not before ? 🧐 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2021

Many fans on social media also pointed to the co-incidence of Pietersen’s tweet coming only hours after Sachin’s announcement. However, Pietersen reacted with surprise to fan replies saying that Sachin had the virus.

He then replied to Yuvraj Singh saying: “Just seen Sachin has it! Oops! Sorry @sachin_rt , get better soon buddy.”

Just seen Sachin has it! Oops!

Sorry @sachin_rt , get better soon buddy! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 27, 2021

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

probably same reason you have to; – upload a strava map of you go for a run for it to burn calories

– photograph your avocado and put it on instagram for it to taste good 🤷🏼‍♂️#attention — phil.i.am (@whatphilsaid) March 27, 2021

“Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.