Kevin O’Brien becomes Ireland’s first batsman to score Test century

Kevin O’Brien scripted history after scoring an unbeaten 118 to become Ireland’s first Test centurion on Monday. O’Brien reached the milestone in 186 deliveries on day 4 of the only Test match between Ireland and Pakistan in Dublin. In his first innings, the Irishman had scored a fighting 40 but during his second outing he batted with intent and cut, drove and pulled with authority. While the other batsmen struggled to survive in seaming conditions, the burly right-hander hit 10 boundaries. His valuable contribution has given Ireland a glimmer of hope to secure a positive result on the fifth day. Incidentally, O’Brien also holds the record of scoring the fastest World Cup hundred (50 balls) and it is only fitting that he once again etches his name in record books for his country.

It was truly a remarkable day at Malahide as 34-year-old O’ Brien’s knock steered Ireland into day five with a handy lead of 139 runs and three wickets in hand. This was after they were asked to follow-on by Pakistan on day 4. Ireland began their recovery while trailing by 116 runs and at one point were reduced to 128/5. However, O’Brien and Stuart Thompson stitched a 114-run partnership giving Ireland the lead ahead of the final day. If Ireland do manage to eke out a win then they will be only the third side, apart from England and India, to win a Test match after being asked to follow-on.

Ireland officially have a Test Match honours board and Kevin O’Brien becomes the first name to grace it here at Malahide Cricket Club pic.twitter.com/Ry0lvoZ0cy — Irish Cricketers (@IrishCricketers) 14 May 2018

Reflecting on his extraordinary knock, O’ Brien spoke to the commentators and said, “It is pretty special. Test debut, the position we were in, it’s even more special. Could see in the last half hour – I was struggling a little bit. TK (Kane) batted really well at the other end. He kept out the tough balls and looked really comfortable. We need to start again tomorrow and try to build the lead as much as we can. First hundred in 7 years, well overdue.”

“The objective was to bat all day. It was still a pretty good wicket, got a little bit lower in the last half-hour. It’s very pleasing and it’s a proud moment for me,” he added.

