Kesrick Williams takes Virat Kohli’s wicket, bowler’s reaction intrigues fans

Kesrick Williams put his finger on his lips after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kesrick Williams put his finger on his lips after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The duel between Virat Kohli and Kesrick Williams – which originated in 2017 – had another chapter written in the India vs West Indies T20I on Sunday. Williams got Kohli’s wicket and then put his finger on his lips.

2017: Kesrick Williams gives a send off to Virat Kohli with a ‘tick in the notebook’ celebration 2019: Kohli smacks Williams all round the park & did the same 8th Dec 2019 : Kesrick Williams silences the crowd😘❤❤ pic.twitter.com/MnCVOd9oRT — Mr HaMzA (@MrHaMzA54) December 8, 2019

Kohli suffered a soft dismissal, as he was out for 19 off 17 balls, managing to get a leading edge to short third man in the 14th over.

For Kesrick Williams, the bowler, it was redemption. In Friday’s T20I, Kohli had hammered Williams and proceeded to mock him after smashing him for a six – imitating his trademark ‘notebook celebration’.

Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates with Kesrick Williams’ own notebook celebration to ‘tick’ his name off it during IND vs WI pic.twitter.com/DuUKdARZit — The Youth Magazine (@theyouthmag_) December 7, 2019

After Williams got his wicket on Sunday, the Thiruvananthapuram crowd was silenced. Williams put his finger on his lip as West Indies fielders began to congratulate him.

Most fans took Williams’s gesture as a sign that he was not willing to celebrate too early.

However, there have been other interpretations.

Kesrick has smartly given Kohli a taste of his own medicine with that sushing celebration.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/tb1xFkGERw — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 8, 2019

Kesrick Williams after taking Virat Kohli wicket:#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/BsTv5sc5BB — Sarcastic π (@SARCASTIC_PI) December 8, 2019

Kesrick Williams came up with the same celebration after he took his second wicket of the night, also ending Ravindra Jadeja’s innings.

India scored 170/7 in 20 overs.

