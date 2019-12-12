Kesrick Williams included in the list of players for upcoming IPL auction

Kesrick Williams had a mixed bag of performances in recently-concluded T20I series (Source: AP) Kesrick Williams had a mixed bag of performances in recently-concluded T20I series (Source: AP)

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams’ name has been included in the list of players who will be up for bid in the upcoming IPL auctions. Williams was among the list of 24 players requested by franchises.

Prominent players in the list include Australian all-rounder Dan Christian, leg spinner Adam Zampa, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Surrey batsman Will Jacks who scored a 25-ball century in a T10 match.

The franchises will have a pool of 332 players to pick from and fill the 73 vacant spots. The final list has been trimmed down from the initial batch of 971 players.

The Caribbean bowler made headlines after his rivalry with Virat Kohli was reignited in the recently-concluded three-T20I series. Kohli imitating Williams’ ‘notebook’ celebration in the first T20I followed by the silent celebration from the latter in the second T20I added some spice to the series.

The 29-year-old’s statistics in the T20 format are above par. He has taken 41 wickets for West Indies in 24 T20Is. He has been a regular in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well. He has 108 T20 wickets from 79 games at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 8.44.

ALSO READ | Kohli 2-1 Williams: Virat Kohli has last laugh over West Indies bowler

Apart from Williams, Rahim’s name in the new list of players is a surprise. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman has a good record in T20Is but hasn’t been picked by any franchise yet.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd