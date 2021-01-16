scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
‘IPL, own house, Benz, 2023 WC’: Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen’s bucket list goes viral

The Kasaragod-born, who dreams of representing India in the ICC 2023 World Cup, smashed a 37-ball ton during a 54-ball 137 against Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk | January 16, 2021 4:13:42 pm
Mohammed Azharuddeen's bucket list at his house. (YouTube screenshot/ManoramaNews)

Kerala opening batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has been catapulted as the ‘next Azhar’ after his 37-ball century against Mumbai earlier this week, has had his ‘bucket list’ go viral.

‘IPL, own house, Benz, 2023 WC’ — is the list of wishes the 26-year-old has written on a board in his house, as shown by Manorama News.

The Kasaragod-born, who dreams of representing India in the ICC 2023 World Cup, smashed a 37-ball ton during a 54-ball 137 against Mumbai, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes in the domestic T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. It was the third-fastest T20 century by an Indian after Rishabh Pant (32 balls) and Rohit Sharma (35 balls).

In addition, Azharuddeen also wants to play the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) and harbors a dream of smashing as many as 4 hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. He also wants to buy a house for himself and his family along with the Benz car.

