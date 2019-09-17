Watch: 43-year-old Kent batsman becomes oldest double centurion in first-class cricket

Kent’s Darren Ian Stevens became the oldest cricketer to score a first-class double century since 1949. Stevens scored a career-best 237 from 225 deliveries including 28 fours and 9 sixes on Monday against Yorkshire at Headingley, Leeds to script his name in history books.

The 43-year-old shared a 346-run partnership for the sixth wicket with skipper Sam Billings rescuing Kent from 39/5 to help them post 482/8.

Stevens was finally dismissed by New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the 75th over of the innings. Billings, on the other hand, played a captain’s knock of 138 runs from 209 deliveries. The 346-run partnership is the highest sixth-wicket partnership for Kent and fifth-highest for any wicket.

The all-rounder has been in good form of late. He scored 88 runs in the previous match and picked up two fifers with the ball, one in each innings against Nottinghamshire.

The 43-year-old’s was expected to leave Kent after the clash against Hampshire in the next week. However, a double century has now forced Kent to rethink on his contract.

Obviously, such performances cannot go unnoticed,” director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.

“We’ll be sitting down after this match to discuss his future. We would be foolish to ignore his recent form,” he added.

The Kent all-rounder is in no mood to retire as well despite being in his 40s. “They gave me an opportunity 15 years ago and I just want to keep playing cricket,” he told BBC Radio Kent.