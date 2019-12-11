Keeping 2.0 promise, Prithvi Shaw slams maiden first-class double ton against Baroda

Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden first-class double-century in the ongoing Ranji clash between Mumbai and Baroda. (Source: Twitter) Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden first-class double-century in the ongoing Ranji clash between Mumbai and Baroda. (Source: Twitter)

Keeping his promise of “Prithvi Shaw 2.0”, 20-year-old opener batsman Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden first-class double-century since making his comeback after serving an eight-month suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope Test. It took the youngster just 174 deliveries to complete the milestone in the ongoing Ranji match clash between Mumbai and Baroda at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Batting with positive intent, Shaw overpowered the Baroda bowling attack with his elegant display. He scored 202 in 179 deliveries, which included 19 boundaries and four maximums, as he anchored the Mumbai innings, helping his side extend their lead beyond 400 runs.

Earlier in the day, Shaw also completed his 9th first-class ton in just 84 deliveries. In the first innings of the ongoing clash, the 20-year-old had scored 66 off 62 balls.

Since returning to the cricketing circuit, Shaw slammed three half-centuries for Mumbai in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He scored 63, 30, 64, 30, and 53 respectively on the five occasions.

Enjoying an imperious form since returning from the suspension, Shaw has also staked a claim as Team India’s third Test opener for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Mumbai have gained an upper hand over their opponent in the ongoing contest at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. After piling 431 in their first innings, Mumbai bowled out Baroda on 307 to take a good lead of 124 runs.

