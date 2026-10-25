Keeping everyone together: One quality that made Rohit Sharma an outstanding leader

Indian men’s cricket team had a good run under Rohit Sharma as the captain especially in white ball cricket.

The Mumbai native took over from Virat Kohli in 2023 and almost took India to an ODI World Cup title after 12 years before faltering against Australia in the final. He followed it up with a historic T20 World Cup title after 17 years and then a ChampRohit Sharma captaincy, Rohit Sharma leadership qualities, Indian cricket team captain, S Sharath on Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025, Indian cricket team environment, Rohit Sharma team cultureions trophy win in 2025.

However, for former senior selector S Sharath, the quality that stood out was keeping the interest of the team before anything else.

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“You will come across great players, but in terms of taking care of players individually and putting the team’s interest first, Rohit was outstanding,” Sharath told The Indian Express in an exclusive interview.

According to Sharath, Rohit’s treatment of every team member made him a great leader.

“He treated everyone equally. He wanted to ensure that those who were not playing were also taken utmost care of because you never know when an opportunity would come by,” said Sharath.

Rohit’s treatment of others resulted into a team environment that created the winning team. “So any player would like to play under Rohit. To create a winning team, you need to have a fantastic team environment,” he added further.

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Players also have praised Rohit’s quality of keeping everyone together with senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah citing an example from home test series in 2024 against England.

In an interview to ICC, Bumrah said, “In the recent England series, when the youngsters came, Rohit made the atmosphere very comfortable.He took extra effort; he will take them out; he will talk to them about the game; he will try and push them to take the responsibility, as the youngsters should think all are equally important; there is no senior or junior.”

Similarly, spinner Kuldeep Yadav explained how Rohit trusted him during tough times. “He guides and backs all the youngsters. He shows trust in others. Even If I didn’t have trust in myself, Rohit would tell me or the other person, ‘I trust you, bindaas khel’. As a batsman, he understands bowling and so that was helpful,” Kuldeep had said during an Idea Exchange with the Indian Express.