‘Keep your mouth shut’: Rishabh Pant’s retort to Rassie before falling to Rabada

The amalgamation of Rishabh Pant and the stump microphone is just a treat for the ears. In the second Test, Rishabh Pant was involved in an obnoxious exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen that was caught by the stump microphone.

Rassie van der Dussen was fielding at the short leg when Pant came out in the middle. It looked like that the initial part of that conversation was related to the catch that Pant took to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen in the first innings. The South Africa batsman started teasing Pant. In light of that, Pant replied, “If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.

Meanwhile, South Africa needs 240 runs to win the second test against India and level the series, and the team made a solid start to its chase Wednesday by reaching 34-0 at tea on the third day. Aiden Markram hit five fluent fours for his 24 not out and captain Dean Elgar was 10 not out, leaving the Proteas 206 runs short of sending the three-test series to a decider in Cape Town.

But nothing was guaranteed on a Wanderers pitch that has been tough to bat on throughout the match and was now showing signs of wear and being even more unpredictable for batsmen. India, which won the first test, still had hopes of bowling South Africa out and clinching its first series win in the country. Anything above 200 has proved difficult to chase at the Wanderers.

(With AP inputs)