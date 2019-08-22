Keemo Paul ruled out of first Test, Miguel Cummins named replacement

All-rounder Keemo Paul has been ruled out of the first Test against India due to an ankle injury and pacer Miguel Cummins was named as his replacement by Cricket West Indies.

Advertising

Paul was ruled out due to an injury in his left ankle and will remain in Antigua to continue his rehabilitation.

“With Keemo ruled out for this match, it’s good to have someone with Miguel’s quality back in the squad, as he brings experience to the team,” Windies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said in a statement.

Cummins had made his Test debut against India three years ago and took a career-best 6 for 48 in the second innings of the second match of the four-Test series.

Advertising

“Watching him in the last A Team series against India A and the training sessions his lengths have improved. He’s a very hard worker and a wicket-taker. I’m sure, if given the opportunity to play, he will make a valuable contribution in our bid to win this series,” he added.

The first Test beginning on Thursday marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams. In this series, each team can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw.