‘Keemo Paul knows the drill’: Windies bowler pulls ‘mask on’ celebration in CPL

From Sheldon Cottrell’s salute to Kesrick Williams’ notebook celebration, Windies bowler are known for their unique celebration style. The latest to join this party is seamer Keemo Paul, who in the match Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots pulled off the ‘mask on’ celebration.

The incident took place in the seventh over of the contest when Patriots were two down on 55. In the fourth delivery of the over, Paul got a lucky breakthrough in the form of Nick Kelly, courtesy to a brilliant fielding effort by Shimran Hetmyer at backward point.

What followed next was the celebration, as Paul rushed away from everyone and then covered his face with a mask, something that people have been advised to use keeping the pandemic in mind.

The video of the incident was also shared by CPL on its Twitter handle, where it asked the fans to stay safe.

Paul picked a total of four wickets in the match and was also named ‘player of the match’ for his stellar performance. Warriors have also started the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 campaign on a positive note, winning both the matches they have played so far.

The ongoing CPL is the first major T20 tournament, which is being held after the Covid-19 hiatus. Players were asked to arrive at Trinidad, two weeks prior to the start of the tournament and the matches are being played at empty stadiums, with mannequins replacing the spectators.

