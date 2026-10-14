Keemo Paul takes 5 as West Indies defeat India by 24 runs, tie series 2-2

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Sanju Samson’s blistering 56 off 23 went in vain as West Indies bowler Keemo Paul took 5 wickets with the visitors defeating the hosts by 24 runs and tying the series 2-2 in Hyderabad. After Sanju was dismissed by Paul in the 5th over, the Windies pacer struck again to send back Ishan Kishan for 6. Other batters Abhishek Sharma (29) and Shreyas Iyer (16) also flattered to deceive.
After Naman Dhir was dismissed for a golden duck, Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy took the reins of India’s run chase with some lusty blows. But their 70-run partnership was cut short as Varma tried to up the ante and holed out to Rovman Powell off Romario Shepherd. Reddy was the next to fall for 41 to Paul, and his wicket took the wind out of India’s sails. Paul struck again in the same over, sending Prince Yadav for a first-ball duck, followed by another scalp in the shape of Axar Patel to finish with a 5-wicket haul.
Earlier, Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten century, completing the landmark with a six off the final ball, as West Indies piled up 247 for three against India, exposing the hosts’ bowling frailties.
Hope smashed 102 off just 50 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries as the visitors dominated India’s attack after being asked to bat.
West Indies struck 16 sixes and benefited from 18 extras, with India’s bowlers struggling for consistency throughout the innings. Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh conceded 52 runs apiece in their four overs, while the hosts also suffered from missed opportunities in the field.
Hope’s century was his second of the series, fourth on the tour and third in T20Is, underlining his outstanding form. He shared an unbeaten 91-run stand off 43 balls with Rutherford to propel the visitors to a formidable total.
The West Indies made a blistering start, racing to 79 for one in the powerplay, equalling the joint-highest six-over score against India in T20Is. New Zealand had posted the same total in Trivandrum earlier this year.
The visitors also reached 100 in just 7.4 overs, matching their own record against India in Lauderhill in 2016, when they had achieved the milestone without losing a wicket.
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