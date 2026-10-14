Keemo Paul takes 5 as West Indies defeat India by 24 runs, tie series 2-2

Keemo Paul of West Indies celebrates the wicket during the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India on October 14, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sanju Samson’s blistering 56 off 23 went in vain as West Indies bowler Keemo Paul took 5 wickets with the visitors defeating the hosts by 24 runs and tying the series 2-2 in Hyderabad. After Sanju was dismissed by Paul in the 5th over, the Windies pacer struck again to send back Ishan Kishan for 6. Other batters Abhishek Sharma (29) and Shreyas Iyer (16) also flattered to deceive.

After Naman Dhir was dismissed for a golden duck, Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy took the reins of India’s run chase with some lusty blows. But their 70-run partnership was cut short as Varma tried to up the ante and holed out to Rovman Powell off Romario Shepherd. Reddy was the next to fall for 41 to Paul, and his wicket took the wind out of India’s sails. Paul struck again in the same over, sending Prince Yadav for a first-ball duck, followed by another scalp in the shape of Axar Patel to finish with a 5-wicket haul.