Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Kedar Jadhav undergoes surgery, vows to return stronger

Out of action for more than two months due to a hamstring injury, India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has undergone a surgery, and said he will work hard on his fitness to make a comeback into the team.

By: PTI | Published: June 24, 2018 11:58:01 pm
Kedar Jadhav, Kedar Jadhav injury, Kedar Jadhav ruled out, Kedar Jadhav CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL 2018, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Kedar Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear during IPL 2018. (Source: PTI)
Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Jadhav was injured in the opening game of the Indian Premier League’s 11th edition against Mumbai Indians on April 7, which ruled him out of the lucrative event.

“After the surgery i was reluctant to post my updates but now i realise, you all are, my strength & my motivation which keeps me going forward. I am striving & working hard on my fitness to start playing soon,” Jadhav wrote on his twitter handle.

Though he has been injured for some time, Jadhav had taken the YoYo test on June 15.

When contacted, he refused to share additional details.

Jadhav suffered the injury while batting and headed back to the pavilion. The all-rounder returned to win the match for CSK after the dismissal of Dwayne Bravo, with a four and a six, but played no role after that.

