Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu to turn up for India A and India B in Quadrangular Series 

August 22, 2018
"Two changes were made to the India A & India B squads for the Quadrangular series starting 23rd August, 2018. Ambati Rayudu & Kedar Jadhav will join the India A & India B squads respectively for the tournament," a BCCI statement read.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 9:57:54 pm
After regaining fitness, Kedar Jadhav was included in India A squad for the Quadrangular series. (Source: AP) 
Fit-again Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, who cleared the Yo Yo test, on Wednesday were included in India A and India B squads for the Quadrangular series, starting from Thursday in Alur. “Two changes were made to the India A & India B squads for the Quadrangular series starting 23rd August, 2018. Ambati Rayudu & Kedar Jadhav will join the India A & India B squads respectively for the tournament,” a BCCI statement read.

Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui have been released from their India A and India B teams to play in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for India Red and India Blue respectively, it added. Jadhav will return to action after nearly four months following a successful hamstring surgery in June.

Rayudu, on the hand, was ignored for the limited overs series in England after failing to pass the Yo Yo fitness test.

