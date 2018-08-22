Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu to turn up for India A and India B in Quadrangular Series 

After regaining fitness, Kedar Jadhav was included in India A squad for the Quadrangular series. (Source: AP) After regaining fitness, Kedar Jadhav was included in India A squad for the Quadrangular series. (Source: AP)

Fit-again Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, who cleared the Yo Yo test, on Wednesday were included in India A and India B squads for the Quadrangular series, starting from Thursday in Alur. “Two changes were made to the India A & India B squads for the Quadrangular series starting 23rd August, 2018. Ambati Rayudu & Kedar Jadhav will join the India A & India B squads respectively for the tournament,” a BCCI statement read.

Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui have been released from their India A and India B teams to play in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for India Red and India Blue respectively, it added. Jadhav will return to action after nearly four months following a successful hamstring surgery in June.

Rayudu, on the hand, was ignored for the limited overs series in England after failing to pass the Yo Yo fitness test.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App