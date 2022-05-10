scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Keacy Carty is first St Maarten cricketer picked for West Indies

The 25-year-old Carty and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis were chosen for their first West Indies limited-overs international squad on Monday for short tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan. Seales and Lewis, however, have played at test level.

By: AP |
Updated: May 10, 2022 9:04:58 am
Keacy CartyThe 25-year-old Carty scored 57 and 49 against England in March in a test warmup game for the CWI President's XI. (FILE)

Keacy Carty has become the first player from St. Maarten to be picked for the West Indies.

The 25-year-old Carty and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis were chosen for their first West Indies limited-overs international squad on Monday for short tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan. Seales and Lewis, however, have played at test level.

Not considered for selection were former captain Jason Holder and top-order batters Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis. Holder is being rested to manage his workload, Hetmyer is home for the birth of his first child, and Lewis didn’t meet fitness criteria.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 25-year-old Carty scored 57 and 49 against England in March in a test warmup game for the CWI President’s XI.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

“We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings,” head selector Desmond Haynes said of the uncapped batter. “We saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in.” The West Indies and the Netherlands meet for their first time in an ODI series in Amstelveen, with matches on May 31, June 2 and 4. Rawalpindi will host the Pakistan ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12.

“We have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format,” Haynes said. “We have a week in The Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023.” ___

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 10: Latest News