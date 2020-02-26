Teenager Kashvee Gautam scalps all 10 wickets in domestic women’s one-dayer

Kashvee Gautam became the first Indian woman cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings in a BCCI domestic tournament. (Express Photo by Nitin Sharma) Kashvee Gautam became the first Indian woman cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings in a BCCI domestic tournament. (Express Photo by Nitin Sharma)

Kashvee Gautam, a 16-year-old medium-pacer from Chandigarh, on Tuesday became the first Indian woman cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings in a BCCI domestic tournament.

Kashvee achieved the feat, which included a hat-trick, against Arunachal Pradesh in the BCCI Women’s U-19 one- day tournament at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

“I still can’t believe it has happened. All I wanted was to bowl in the right area and take wickets. Bowling at the same spot consistently helped me take all these wickets. The pitch was helping seam bowlers a bit and the ball was swinging. It was only when my team-mates talked about 10 wickets after my eighth that I thought about the feat,” Kashvee told The Indian Express.

She was first given a bat by her aunt and the then six-year-old began her cricketing journey in the courtyard. It was not till the age of 13 that Kashvee joined formal training under coach Nagesh Gupta at Government Model Senior Secondary School. Gupta, who is now the U-23 coach of the Chandigarh women’s team, noticed her ability to swing the ball and spent hours on her action and wrist movement apart from making Kashvee bowl at the same spot.

The teenager, who had earlier played for Punjab at the U-14, U-16 and U-19 levels, made the switch to Chandigarh this season and has taken a total of 63 wickets in U-23 and U-19 cricket. She had taken a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh in BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy too. Six of her wickets on Tuesday were LBWs while the other four were bowled.

“When Kashvee came to my academy, she had the natural ability to swing the ball. We worked on improving her action as she would fall away and her wrist position was also not correct. Once we did that, she would practice bowling at the fourth stump spot for 7-8 overs daily. I would send her videos of Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar daily. She has worked a lot on her fitness in the last two years and it is helping her bowling,” shared Gupta, a BCCI Level-2 coach.

Earlier in the match, Gautam hit 49 with the bat to help Chandigarh post a total of 186 for 4 in 50 overs before her spell of 4.5 overs bundled Arunachal Pradesh out for a mere 25. Kashvee, who idolises India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and England’s Jofra Archer, plans to watch both of them in action in the Indian Premier League.

“I missed my half-century but the knock gave me impetus for my bowling. As a swing bowler, I idolise Bhuvneshwar Kumar apart from Jofra Archer and I plan to watch them play at Mohali in the IPL and seek tips if I get a chance,” she said.

