Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Karun Nair to lead Board President’s XI in West Indies’ warm-up game

Karun Nair to lead Board President’s XI in West Indies’ warm-up game

The West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks, starting September 26. They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 6:49:50 pm
Karun Nair will lead Board President’s XI against the practice match against West Indies. (PTI/File Photo) 
Related News

Batsman Karun Nair was Friday named captain of the Board President’s XI for the touring West Indies’ warm-up game, starting September 29. The two-day game will be held in Vadodara. The BCCI’s senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game. India will play two Tests against West Indies starting October 4. The West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks, starting September 26. They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4-8, followed by the second Test from October 12-16 at Hyderabad. The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on October 24 at Indore and third ODI at Pune on October 27. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 29 and November 1.

The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11). The West Indies are touring India on the back of a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.

Board President’s XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 