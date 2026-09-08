Karun Nair takes dig at exclusion from South Zone playing XI in Duleep final

India's Karun Nair walks after being caught during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Karun Nair, who was not selected in the South Zone playing XI for the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone, on Monday directed a dig at the selection process. Nair had scored 699 runs in last season’s Ranji Trophy and him missing the Duleep final raised a fair few eyebrows.

After his non-selection, Nair had left the team with South Zone coach Vikram Verma saying that the batter had departed for personal reasons. However, Nair was seen in action on Monday for the KSCA Secretary XI at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Thimmappiah Trophy where he slammed 104 runs.

On Tuesday, Nair quote tweeted a post which said that he was inexplicably left out of the Duleep Trophy final, tweeting out, “Inexplicable would be an understatement” with a laughing emoji.