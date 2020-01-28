Kartik Tyagi: From transporting sacks in UP to spiting fire in U19 CWC

Kartik Tyagi is capable of swinging the ball both ways and bowls close to 140 clicks. Kartik Tyagi is capable of swinging the ball both ways and bowls close to 140 clicks.

India’s U-19 pace sensation Kartik Tyagi single-handedly destroyed the Australian top order in Quarter-Final 1 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Tyagi delivered three early blows to Australia, who restricted India to a total of 233/9 at the end of the 50 overs.

Tyagi snared Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne in the first over followed by the wicket of Oliver Davies in the third over, leaving the Kangaroos in tatters.

He later came back in the 21st over to get his fourth and breaks a 51-run partnership between Patrick Rowe and Sam Fanning as Australia slipped further down in the chase.

In a spell of 8 overs, Tyagi gave away 24 runs and picked up 4 wickets and was deservedly awarded as the man of the match.

Hailing from Dhanaura, which is a village in Uttar Pradesh’ Hapur district, Tyagi was introduced to the game at an early age of 13.

However, his journey to the national team was quite a tough one. A member of a poor farming family, Kartik and his father Yogendra faced a lot of hardships early on to get him proper cricket training.

As a teenager, the lanky seamer’s used to transport sacks of agricultural produce from his father’s farm in Hapur and that is how he gained strength in his arms.

“I received a call from BCCI manager Amit Sidheshwar sir that I’ve been selected in the Under-19 team. My father and I have gone through a lot of problems to reach here. From childhood, I was interested in cricket and my father saw me so he supported me. Credit goes to my father,” Kartik had told ANI after getting selected for the Indian U-19 side for the first time last year in June-July.

As a 17-year-old Kartik performed exceptionally in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and was thereafter slotted into Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy team. Thereafter, he bowled his team to victory against defending champions Vidarbha

Tyagi is capable of swinging the ball both ways and bowls close to 140 clicks. Given he’s only 19, Paras Mhambrey, India Under-19 head coach, believes Tyagi is still in the development phase and can become faster as he matures.

His abilities shone through in England last year when he was part of the youth ODI series and claimed nine wickets in five games.

In the ongoing World Cup, he has already picked up 7 wickets.

