IPL | Kartik Tyagi needs to evolve his own action and not copy other bowlers: Dale Steyn

The South African had noticed that thev6-foot-3 pacer had changed his action, once again

By: Express News Service
3 min readMar 30, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Dale Steyn on Kartik Tyagi IPLKartik Tyagi of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026.
Make us preferred source on Google

Kartik Tyagi grew up in Dhanaura, Hapur of Uttar Pradesh, idolising Brett Lee. As the years rolled on, the 25-year-old 6-foot-3 kept getting compared to whoever was the pacer in vogue.

Tyagi once told Red Bull, “I have been watching Brett Lee’s bowling from when I was very young and his run-up style is unique. So like him, I thought it is important to have a really fast run-up. And because of that fast run-up style, people have compared me with Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma. And I feel great to be compared with some of the best fast bowlers in the world.”

A more nuanced and pragmatic mould for the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer who moved east from Rajasthan Royals, seemed to be Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc. Not because his action riffed off them naturally, but the deconstructed elements fit.

Now, Dale Steyn is urging the promising pacer to evolve a style of his own, because fast bowling actions can’t be 3D printed into real bowlers, like downloading a software.

Taking to Twitter after MI 6-hitting machines, Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma, took apart KKR pacers, after he came in as Impact Player for Finn Allen, going for 43 off his 4, but pegged back the SKY wicket, Steyn said he sensed promise if the tall pacer would only stop trying to bowl like somebody else.

“Tyagi seems to have changed his action, again. A young man with pace and good skill, but I feel yet to believe in his own bodies (sic: body’s) ability, often copying other bowlers actions to find some hidden gem that could work for him,” Steyn dissected on Twitter.

Also Read | ‘Please don’t create any stories’: Why Suryakumar Yadav was used as impact sub for MI vs KKR, coach Jayawardene explains

“Copying has its advantages, but at some stage you need to make an action your own. I hope he finds what he’s looking for soon,” Steyn would say.

Responding to a reply, Steyn would also preached patience, and wickets would come the 150-quick’s way. “He will. He just needs a bit of good old fashioned luck, but most importantly needs to understand there’s a process to picking up wickets and to stop searching for them,” Steyn said. “One can almost feel and certainly see the desperation every time the ball goes in the air or close to a catch. Wickets will come, stay patient with him.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 30: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments