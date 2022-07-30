scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Dinesh Karthik says enjoying finisher’s role after India win v Windies

Captain Rohit Sharma smashed 64 but Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls as India posted 190-6 at Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago.

By: Reuters
July 30, 2022 2:27:05 pm
Dinesh Karthik in action against West Indies. (Twitter)

India’s Dinesh Karthik is enjoying the finisher’s role, the 37-year-old said, after his breezy cameo helped secure his side’s 68-victory against West Indies in the first Twenty20 International on Friday. Captain Rohit Sharma smashed 64 but Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls as India posted 190-6 at Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago.

Indian spinners then restricted West Indies to 122-8 to put the visitors 1-0 up in the five-match series. “I have been enjoying it a lot,” veteran middle-order batsman Karthik said of his role after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

“It is a very interesting role. It is not something that you can be very consistent with but on some days, you can make an impact on the team.

“You need the backing of the captain and coach and I have got that in abundance.”

There was a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017 when Karthik did not play a single T20 match for India but his recent form strengthens his case for selection for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karthik, who played India’s maiden T20 match in 2006, said he knew very well what entailed the finisher’s role.

“Assessing the wicket is important,” he said.

“On any given day, the last three-four overs that you bat, you need to be aware of a lot of things such as the shape of the ball, the softness of the ball, the wicket, and then you need to decide.

“These are few things and that comes with a little bit of practice.” The second match is scheduled in Basseterre on Monday.

Jul 30: Latest News