Karthik out with injury, Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in place of an injured Dinesh Karthik, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Monday.

Adithya Ganesh has been picked to replace Karthik, the TNCA said in a release here.

Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has been named vice-captain of the team.

“Dinesh Karthik is said to be suffering from a knee injury,” Tamil Nadu selection committee chief S Vasudevan told PTI.

The experienced stumper-batter Karthik had featured for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings last Friday.

“The state senior selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has replaced Adithya Ganesh in place of injured Dinesh Karthik, to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for the Season 2021-2022,” TNCA said.

The team will also be without the services of India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a finger injury sustained during the England tour, following which he had been asked to take six weeks rest by NCA staff.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who missed the second phase of the IPL in the UAE after contracting COVID-19, is part of the 20-man Tamil Nadu squad.

Apart from Natarajan, the bowling attack includes Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and M Ashwin.