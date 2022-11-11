Karthik-or-Pant issue, Ashwin return to India white-ball team have to be questioned, says Zaheer Khan

After India’s semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup, Zaheer Khan, the former India fast bowler, has said that “certain decisions” taken by the team management will have to be questioned, such as which of Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant to play, and the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the white-ball set-up.

“You will have to question certain decisions, the DK-Pant scenario, we have been talking about it. Bringing Ashwin back is also something which they are going to have to look at. You have to look ahead right now. You have to work out what is going to be the ideal scenario for the team to succeed, especially in multi-nation tournaments… because we have been getting stuck at the hurdle for a while now,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

Zaheer said that there was no doubt India would reach the semi-finals once they beat Pakistan, but felt that after their batsmen had posted close to 170 against England, the bowlers could have done a better job of taking the game deep.

“We all knew India will find a way to get to the semis after they beat Pakistan in the first game,” Zaheer said. “When you look at the semis, at 170 you can make a game out of it. They will now be thinking how the bowling could have bailed us out or what we could have done in bowling to create that fighting chance. With batting also it was not easy, but they fought hard to get themselves in a position from where you could make a game. But that was not the case with the bowling.”

Zaheer said that while captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have kept talking about the “process”, at times flexibility is also needed to deviate from the set path. “You talk about process, and that is something we hear a lot from this regime. Sometimes you get caught up when you just stick to the processes. That finetuning is definitely going to be required from this regime,” Zaheer said.