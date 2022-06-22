scorecardresearch
ICC T20I rankings: Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places, Ishan Kishan breaks into top 10

Karthik and Kishan were prime reasons behind India's comeback in the five-match T20I series having lost the first two matches.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 22, 2022 4:14:27 pm
India's Dinesh Karthik celebrates scoring fifty runs during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Rajkot, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Thanks to his finishing finesse against South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series, Dinesh Karthik made a massive leap of 108 spots to the 87th spot on the latest ICC T20 batting rankings.

Karthik walked into the Indian team on the back of a brilliant IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he scored 330 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 183.33.

The 37-year old was a prime reason for India’s comeback into the five-match T20I series having lost the first two matches. The keeper batter scored 55 off 27 balls and was the player of the match as India beat South Africa by 82 runs.

Ishan Kishan, who was the highest scorer in the series with 206 runs touching a strike rate touching 150, also made a jump in the rankings, occupying the sixth spot in the rankings. This is the first time the 23-year-old has got into the top 10 of the ICC rankings, and is the only Indian player featuring among the top 10.

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41. That form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest T20 rankings for batters. Pakistan captain Babar Azam retained the top spot in the T20 batting rankings.

Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover in the T20 rankings. The spinner jumped three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

Josh Hazlewood maintained his position as the top ranked T20 bowler, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (joint third) and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (sixth) both moved up a place inside the top 10.

Ravindra Jadeja, is currently in the UK for India’s one-off Test against England in Edgbaston, maintained his top position in the Test all-rounders’ list with 385 rating points. Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan is next to him with 346 rating points.

Other Indians among the top 10 in Test rankings are the former India captain Virat Kohli (742), who retained the 10th position in the batting chart, while seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (850) and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (830) occupied the second and third positions in bowling list respectively. Australia skipper Pat Cummins leads the Test bowlers’ list with 901 rating points.

