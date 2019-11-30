Follow Us:
Karnataka to clash with Tamil Nadu in Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

Washington Sundar's performance helped Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets in the second semifinal. TN will meet Karnataka in the final on December 1, in what will be a repeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 30, 2019 6:20:56 pm
Ravichandran Ashwin opened the Tamil Nadu innings and scored 31. Deepak Chahar opened the Rajasthan innings and scored 9. (Twitter/TNPL)

Washington Sundar’s performance with the bat helped Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets in the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Surat on Friday in a match where both teams had unlikely openers – Ravichandran Ashwin for TN and Deepak Chahar for Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu will meet Karnataka in the final on December 1, in what will be a repeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year, where also the title clash was contested between the two southern neighbours.

Tamil Nadu bowlers dished out a clinical show to restrict Rajasthan to a meagre 112/9 after putting them to bat.

For Rajasthan, barring two-down Rajesh Bishnoi (23), no batsman showed spine as the southern outfit grabbed wickets at regular intervals.

A patient unbeaten 22 by number nine batsman Ravi Bishnoi helped Rajasthan cross the 100-run mark. For TN, all-rounder Vijay Shankar (2-13) was the pick of the bowlers.

Tamil Nadu then rode on a gritty unbeaten 54 by all-rounder Washington Sundar as they overhauled the target with 2.1 overs to spare. Sundar played a responsible knock as he held the innings from one end.

(With PTI inputs)

