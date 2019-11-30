Karnataka to clash with Tamil Nadu in Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

Ravichandran Ashwin opened the Tamil Nadu innings and scored 31. Deepak Chahar opened the Rajasthan innings and scored 9. (Twitter/TNPL) Ravichandran Ashwin opened the Tamil Nadu innings and scored 31. Deepak Chahar opened the Rajasthan innings and scored 9. (Twitter/TNPL)

Washington Sundar’s performance with the bat helped Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets in the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Surat on Friday in a match where both teams had unlikely openers – Ravichandran Ashwin for TN and Deepak Chahar for Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu are through to the FINALS of the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy, where they will face Karnataka! Washington Sundar remains unbeaten on 54 as TN chase the target in 17.5 overs against Rajasthan. #TNvTR pic.twitter.com/oXlIWlZU13 — TNCA (@TNCACricket) November 29, 2019

Tamil Nadu will meet Karnataka in the final on December 1, in what will be a repeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year, where also the title clash was contested between the two southern neighbours.

Tamil Nadu bowlers dished out a clinical show to restrict Rajasthan to a meagre 112/9 after putting them to bat.

For Rajasthan, barring two-down Rajesh Bishnoi (23), no batsman showed spine as the southern outfit grabbed wickets at regular intervals.

A patient unbeaten 22 by number nine batsman Ravi Bishnoi helped Rajasthan cross the 100-run mark. For TN, all-rounder Vijay Shankar (2-13) was the pick of the bowlers.

Washington Sundar is bowling really well for India. But is hardly bowling for TN in both 50 and 20-over cricket. Doesn’t get to bat much for India but doing a fairly decent job with the bat for TN. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 29, 2019

Tamil Nadu then rode on a gritty unbeaten 54 by all-rounder Washington Sundar as they overhauled the target with 2.1 overs to spare. Sundar played a responsible knock as he held the innings from one end.

